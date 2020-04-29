Doliver Advisors LP Sells 300 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $212.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

