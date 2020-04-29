Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.4779 per share by the energy company on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Dorchester Minerals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. Dorchester Minerals has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $21.46. The company has a market cap of $397.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 66.96%.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $96,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $33,415.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 77,627 shares of company stock worth $1,036,258. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DMLP. TheStreet downgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Dorchester Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

