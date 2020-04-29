Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) released its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.09 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $66.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $90.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DORM shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CL King raised shares of Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

