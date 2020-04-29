Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 244.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,314.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,153.62 billion, a PE ratio of 100.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,461.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,034.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1,903.41.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price target (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,404.82.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

