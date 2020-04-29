Dover Corp Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Dover in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Dover’s FY2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of DOV opened at $94.91 on Monday. Dover has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other news, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.60 per share, with a total value of $110,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,129.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,878. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,522 shares of company stock worth $662,751 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dover by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.