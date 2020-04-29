Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

Shares of PFE opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $212.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

