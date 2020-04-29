Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Downgraded to Sector Performer at Royal Bank of Canada

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.50) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 900 ($11.84). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s current price.

DNLM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised Dunelm Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,035 ($13.61) to GBX 840 ($11.05) in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 979.29 ($12.88).

Shares of LON:DNLM opened at GBX 912.58 ($12.00) on Monday. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 596.50 ($7.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,450 ($19.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 16.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 814.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 978.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider William Reeve acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 780 ($10.26) per share, for a total transaction of £7,800 ($10,260.46).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

