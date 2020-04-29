East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on May 15th

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

East West Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. East West Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Shares of EWBC opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $416.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $102,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at $775,217.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

