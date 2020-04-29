Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Stake Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 332,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,508 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.34% of Echostar worth $10,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Echostar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,336,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Echostar by 14,713.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after buying an additional 294,277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Echostar by 471.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 319,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 263,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Echostar by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,093,000 after purchasing an additional 239,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Echostar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,915,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SATS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echostar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Echostar from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Echostar from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

SATS opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Echostar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $45.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.95.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.50 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Echostar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Echostar Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

