Egdon Resources’ (EDR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at VSA Capital

Egdon Resources (LON:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at VSA Capital in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:EDR opened at GBX 0.02 ($0.00) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.52. Egdon Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 6.95 ($0.09).

Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX (1.07) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Egdon Resources will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Egdon Resources news, insider Tim Davies bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($131,544.33). Also, insider Philip Stephens bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,630.89).

Egdon Resources Company Profile

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

