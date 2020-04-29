Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 230,000 Shares

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $36,827,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,593,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,028,416,458.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $2,071,666.80.

On Thursday, April 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $33,446,600.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,962 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $2,278,256.26.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 166,038 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total value of $23,374,829.64.

On Monday, March 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $29,213,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00.

NYSE LLY opened at $157.30 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.36 and a 200 day moving average of $130.66.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

