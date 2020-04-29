Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

ENOG stock opened at GBX 6.36 ($0.08) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.13. Energean Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of GBX 6.06 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,092 ($14.36). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 580.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 793.28.

In related news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou bought 85,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 773 ($10.17) per share, with a total value of £659,879.18 ($868,033.65). Also, insider Karen Simon bought 31,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 668 ($8.79) per share, for a total transaction of £209,898.96 ($276,110.18). Insiders acquired 252,888 shares of company stock worth $188,694,814 over the last ninety days.

Energean Oil & Gas Company Profile

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

