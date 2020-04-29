Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Get Energous alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WATT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Energous in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Energous from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $2.32 on Friday. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $82.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative net margin of 19,009.41% and a negative return on equity of 151.20%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energous will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energous by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energous by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Energous during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energous (WATT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.