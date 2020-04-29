Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 338,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $16,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 105,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 454,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

