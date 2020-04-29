Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,816 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $276,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,404.82.

AMZN opened at $2,314.08 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00. The company has a market cap of $1,153.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.57, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,034.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,903.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

