Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 35,543 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $17,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Toyota Motor by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

NYSE TM opened at $125.49 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $108.01 and a fifty-two week high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $175.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $69.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.69 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

