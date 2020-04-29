Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 56,435 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $18,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $106.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 265,298 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.32.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.