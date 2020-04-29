Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,822 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $17,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $286.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.20. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $346.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.59 and a 200 day moving average of $303.19.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on W W Grainger from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

