Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by Danske

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQNR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $8,790,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

