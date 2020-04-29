Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Caretrust REIT Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Caretrust REIT in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 24th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Caretrust REIT’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTRE. BidaskClub lowered Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.89.

CTRE opened at $15.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Caretrust REIT has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 277,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

