Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Gentex Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gentex in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of GNTX opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.20. Gentex has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Gentex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,026,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,592,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,618,000 after buying an additional 87,134 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,233,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,717,000 after buying an additional 175,402 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,033,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,918,000 after buying an additional 580,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,018,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,474,000 after buying an additional 96,165 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.