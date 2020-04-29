Estate Counselors LLC Acquires 165 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 106,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after buying an additional 45,627 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 863,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,776,000 after buying an additional 32,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $623,000.

IWD stock opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.32 and a 200 day moving average of $125.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.7935 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

