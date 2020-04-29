Estate Counselors LLC Buys New Holdings in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,010 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. Sea Ltd has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $56.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.74 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 72.89%. The business’s revenue was up 133.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. CLSA boosted their target price on SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.61.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

