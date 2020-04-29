Estate Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 4,340 Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 23,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,456,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,134,482.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,579 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $124.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $121.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.94.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $143.37 on Wednesday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.29 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.33 and a 200-day moving average of $112.78.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.