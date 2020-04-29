Estate Counselors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Estate Counselors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,826 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,021,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $130.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.96.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.