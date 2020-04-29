Estate Counselors LLC Invests $495,000 in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,075,000 after buying an additional 3,157,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after buying an additional 910,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,794,000 after buying an additional 784,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,106,320 shares of company stock valued at $162,306,238 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. UBS Group downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

LLY opened at $157.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.66. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

