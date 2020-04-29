Estate Counselors LLC Invests $503,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,910 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $291.36 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $181.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.74.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

