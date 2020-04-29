Estate Counselors LLC Invests $600,000 in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,240 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,338 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CTXS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

Shares of CTXS opened at $141.19 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.94 and a 200 day moving average of $118.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,190,895.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,991.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 732 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total transaction of $103,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,786 shares of company stock worth $8,087,601 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

