Estate Counselors LLC Makes New $8.07 Million Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 159,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.60.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

