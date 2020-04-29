Estate Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,262,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,909,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 742.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,792,000 after buying an additional 1,027,321 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,181,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,046,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TIF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.76.

TIF opened at $126.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.