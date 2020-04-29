Estate Counselors LLC Sells 38,915 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,915 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 222.2% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $296.95 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $384.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.1098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

