Estate Counselors LLC Sells 44,457 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,457 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average of $40.84. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

