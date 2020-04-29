Estate Counselors LLC Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in DexCom by 42.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in DexCom by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $313.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.63 and a 12 month high of $344.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.58.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $288.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on DexCom from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.24.

In related news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $120,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total value of $487,412.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,400,620.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,559 shares of company stock valued at $27,738,836 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.