Estate Counselors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of VTIP opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.22. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.