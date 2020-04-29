ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

HACK stock opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average is $40.09.

