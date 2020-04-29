Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 366.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,128,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,564,000 after buying an additional 1,672,043 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,599 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Evergy by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,570,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,247,000 after acquiring an additional 738,843 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,867,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,566,000 after acquiring an additional 433,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 861,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,107,000 after purchasing an additional 416,812 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.95.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

In other Evergy news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $131,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $841,276. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

