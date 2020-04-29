Evertec Inc (EVTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Evertec has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Evertec has a payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Evertec to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.01. Evertec has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.69 million. Evertec had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 54.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evertec will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

