Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 803 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $278.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,218.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.81. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Macquarie lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.19.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.