F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for F5 Networks in a research report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the network technology company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ FY2020 earnings at $5.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.72.

Shares of FFIV opened at $140.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $160.63.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $400,149,000 after acquiring an additional 569,200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 482.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 447,895 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,549,000 after acquiring an additional 370,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $131,040,000 after acquiring an additional 249,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 547,548 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $76,465,000 after acquiring an additional 181,628 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $487,426.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,670.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $89,317.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,871.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,639 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

