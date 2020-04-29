Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $623,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $182.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.40. The firm has a market cap of $534.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Facebook from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,232,259 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.