Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,931 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 0.8% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,232,259 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $182.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.33.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

