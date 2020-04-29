Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $12,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,670,000 after purchasing an additional 463,778 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,669,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,061,000 after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,229,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,168,000 after purchasing an additional 113,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,370,000 after purchasing an additional 520,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at $785,947,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $129.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.23. The company has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 135.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

