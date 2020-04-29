First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on May 14th

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $144.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.15.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.