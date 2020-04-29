First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (FAM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 15th

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

