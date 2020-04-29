First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (FDEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 15th

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd alerts:

Shares of FDEU stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $15.36.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.