First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FMY opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80. First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $14.57.

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.