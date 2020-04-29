First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (FPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on May 15th

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd stock opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $24.84.

In other news, insider Scott T. Fleming purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $115,875.00.

About First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

