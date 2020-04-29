Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Research analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 246.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FLXN. BidaskClub raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $10.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $22.98.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.29% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. Analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

