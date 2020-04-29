FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,622 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $10,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,426,000 after purchasing an additional 65,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,172,000 after acquiring an additional 69,326 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth $410,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 334,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

FLIR opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

FLIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James upgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

