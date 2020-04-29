Fortem Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,314.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,461.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,034.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,903.41. The firm has a market cap of $1,153.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.57, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price target (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,404.82.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

